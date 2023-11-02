Security Camera Catches Fox Sneaking Into Shop And Grabbing Forbidden Treat

Recently, a shopkeeper in Sussex, United Kingdom, was reviewing CCTV footage from inside the store when they stumbled onto something entirely unexpected. They’d served many customers throughout the day, but one patron with four feet and a bushy red tail slipped right past them — and he took something that he wasn’t supposed to have.

Foxes aren’t an unusual sight in Sussex — they happily coexist alongside the county’s many residents and other species. For the most part, these adorable creatures love to prance around public parks or residential properties. But one little guy decided to explore some uncharted territory when he walked into the corner shop in Sussex. “[The] fox is putting into practice what he learned from the resident seagulls,” Fox Guardians — a local fox rehabilitation organization — wrote on Facebook.

CCTV footage caught the fox tip-toeing into the shop in between customers. After wandering into the nearest aisle, he glanced around at the snacks available for purchase before making his selection. Then, he ran out with a shiny piece of treasure in tow. “The fox took a bar of milk chocolate,” Fox Guardians wrote.

While the fox technically shoplifted, the business owner doesn’t fault him for taking advantage of a perfect opportunity. And, even though his actions fall in line with the stereotype that foxes are sneaky swipers, Fox Guardians sees it completely differently. “Foxes are not ‘sly thieves,’ just intelligent and resourceful opportunists,” Fox Guardians wrote. “After all, they don’t carry cash and aren’t aware they should ‘pay’ for an item.”

Since chocolate can be toxic to foxes when eaten in high amounts, the shopkeeper was mostly worried about the fox’s well-being. Thankfully, this particular fox turned out to be OK after his delicious heist. “This fox is doing well, even though it may have eaten some chocolate,” Fox Guardians wrote. “It has [been] seen in my [friend’s] garden [multiple] times.” The fox hasn’t been to the corner shop since his initial visit, but he’s still roaming around his hometown as happy as ever. And hopefully he hasn’t given his fellow foxes any tips for stealing in the future.