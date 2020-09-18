3 min read Seal's So Happy To Get A Giant Ice Cake For His 31st Birthday That smile 😍

Meet Yulelogs — an energetic grey seal who will never say no to a snack.



Yulelogs spent his early years in a marine park in the north of England, before being released back into the wild. But after so much time in captivity, he had become used to humans doling out the treats.

Facebook/Cornish Seal Sanctuary

“Three months after his release, Yulelogs was rescued by the RSPCA after concerned members of the public reported that he was chasing people with buckets on the beach as he believed they contained fish,” the Cornish Seal Sanctuary wrote on Facebook.



Yulelogs was taken in by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, and has lived there happily ever since. In the wild, male grey seals tend to live to be around 25 years old, but recently Yulelogs celebrated his 31st birthday.

To mark the milestone, the sanctuary gave him a special present: an ice cake filled with fish.

Facebook/Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Yulelogs was thrilled — and he wasn’t afraid to show it.

Facebook/Cornish Seal Sanctuary

“Yulelogs absolutely loved his birthday cake,” Georgina Shannon, the marketing and media coordinator for the sanctuary, told The Dodo. “It's a great form of enrichment for him also as it requires a bit of thinking on how to get the fish out of the cake!”

Facebook/Cornish Seal Sanctuary