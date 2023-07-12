Seal Pup Meets Up With Surfers Every Day And Insists On Catching Waves Together

One morning in mid-June, some lifeguards had just chased away a shark from a beach in San Diego, California, when they noticed a seal pup hanging out nearby. He was alone and seemed curious about what was going on around him. He started approaching some of the local surfers — and decided he wanted to take up the sport, too.

Soon, Sammy the seal started showing up every day. He would climb up onto the surfers’ boards and hang out, completely unafraid and eager to learn the ways of the surfers.

“For the first week, he hung out from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” Ed Hartel, a local photographer who has captured footage of Sammy, told The Dodo. “Then people started showing up, so he shifted his schedule to the dawn patrol 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. surfers.”

At first, the surfers were cautious and just let Sammy hang out peacefully. Eventually, they decided to see if he had the same need for speed as they did, and it turned out that Sammy's a natural.

“The first week, Sammy stayed for hours,” Hartel said. “Now, he just makes those morning appearances. He would just lounge in the sun. The second week, he took to sitting on the noses of the longboards — I think he likes noseriding.”

Now, Sammy knows how to catch a wave with the best of them. He sits on the end of the board while different surfers take him for a ride, and it seems to be his favorite time of the day.

Wildlife experts contacted about Sammy's behavior advised the surfers to just let the seal pup do his thing, and for Sammy, that's showing up every morning to catch some waves.

Sammy loves surfing so much that he even brought a friend along one morning to share in his newfound joy. Pretty soon, all of the seals will be riding the waves — but Sammy will always be the original surfing seal.