Couple Sets Up Camera To Capture Cute Moment, But Seagulls Have Other Plans

Jace Spicer and his girlfriend were at Dampier Beach in Western Australia watching the sunset and decided they wanted to capture the moment. Spicer set up his phone in the sand with a good view of the shore and hit record, and then the pair headed down to the water to be cute together in the glow of the sunset. A day later, Spicer’s girlfriend asked to see the video, so they sat down to watch it together. They figured it would be a cute, romantic clip they could post on Facebook for all their friends and family to see. Instead, they got seagulls.

Jace Spicer

Apparently, while the couple frolicked by the water, a couple of seagulls had decided to photobomb the romantic moment and totally take over. They paced around in front of the camera, just doing their thing — and during some moments, it even looked like one of them was trying to eat the couple in the distance. “We honestly had no clue we were getting photobombed by a seagull,” Spicer told The Dodo. “Totally oblivious. We burst out into laughter rewatching the video, not believing our eyes [at] what actually happened. Every time we skipped back, we laughed even harder 'til we were out of breath.”

Dodo Shows Cat Crazy S2 E3 Fluffy Cat Wants To Sit On His Dad At All Times

Jace Spicer

Even though they’d been hoping for a cute video of the two of them, the couple quickly decided this was better. The seagulls’ appearances gave them such a good laugh and made the video better than they ever could have hoped for. Of course, Spicer couldn’t help but think about what would have happened if this moment had been more significant than just a cute frolic on the beach.

Jace Spicer