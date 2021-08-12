Seagull Sees A Toy Fish In A Gift Shop And Becomes Obsessed With Stealing It "He made it out of the door on his fourth attempt."

When a baby seagull saw a fish lying in a basket near the doorway of Northern Exposure Candle Company, it seemed too good to be true — but this was no easy meal. The walleye was actually a stuffed toy, but the baby seagull was determined to steal him anyway. The little grey seagull was the last of the most recent group of babies born in Port Clinton, Ohio, to learn how to fly.

Northern Exposure Candle Company

“He was just a late bloomer — there wasn’t anything wrong with him,” Kylie Gospodarek, manager at Northern Exposure Candle Company, told The Dodo. “The rooftops of our town are notorious for seagulls breeding … and when the babies learn to fly for the first time, they don’t actually make it all the way, so they wander around the streets.” “He must’ve noticed the walleye, which looks realistic to him,” she added. “The first time, he came in the store and grabbed the walleye, but was shooed out of the store before making it out.”

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored S4 E12 Rescued Animals Melt Into This Woman's Arms When She Sings To Them

Northern Exposure Candle Company

But the little seagull refused to give up his quest to nab the stuffed fish and continued sneaking into the store when he thought no one was watching. On his fourth attempt, he timed his theft just right. “I had about six customers in with me, and they noticed him and were like, ‘Hey, is he supposed to be in here?’” Gospodarek said. “I already knew who he was, so we ran around our displays to corral him out the door. He just went for it and grabbed the fish, and he made it out the door on his fourth attempt.”

Northern Exposure Candle Company

Gospodarek and the store customers ran out to find the seagull in the middle of the street clutching the fish in his beak. They worked together to guide him onto the sidewalk, where he finally dropped the toy. You can watch the seagull's daring burglary here:

“A lot of people wanted me to give it to him, but I don’t think they realized he was trying to eat it,” Gospodarek said. In the days after his successful theft, the seagull continued to stalk the store, hoping for another chance to grab his beloved fish. “He’ll kinda walk in the door … and he’s like a little puppy dog,” Gospodarek said. “As soon as he sees me coming, he’ll turn his head and is like, ‘OK, I won't come in.'”

Northern Exposure Candle Company

It’s been nearly a week since the baby seagull’s last visit, and Gospodarek is confident that the clever little bird has finally learned how to fly. Though he never managed to steal the fish, she’s sure that he’s found something even better in the wild — real food.