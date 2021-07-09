4 min read Person Walking Through Parking Lot Does A Double Take When They See A Face No one knew he was there!

A Good Samaritan was walking through the parking lot of William Harvey Hospital, in Kent, England, last month when suddenly something caught their eye. They almost didn’t believe it — but when they took a closer look, they realized their eyes weren’t lying to them. What they were seeing was a seagull stuck behind the grille of someone’s car. Concerned and wanting to help the poor bird, they quickly contacted the RSPCA, who immediately sent someone out to help.

“When I arrived, all I could see were the white wing feathers of the gull poking through the grille,” Tina Nash, a rescuer with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “The bird was completely wedged up behind the grille and there’s no way he’d have been able to get out himself.” Nash assumed that the seagull had been hit by the car, but instead of being injured, the impact had simply pulled him behind the grille of the car without anyone noticing. The owner of the car probably had no idea that he was even there. “He’s incredibly lucky that this eagle-eyed passerby spotted his plight and called us for help,” Nash said.

Nash was able to help maneuver the bird into a slightly more comfortable position while they figured out exactly how to get him out of there. Eventually, they were able to open the grille slightly and carefully squeeze him out. The seagull was not super pleased about any of this. “He wasn’t at all happy about us trying to save him and put up quite the fight,” Nash said.

Of course, the seagull was probably just thoroughly confused, and calmed down a bit once he was freed from his predicament. Nash took him to Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre to get checked out, and everyone there was surprised to find that, even though he’d seemingly been hit by a car, the seagull was pretty much completely OK.

“Miraculously the gull didn’t have any serious wounds or injuries and was a little battered, bruised and embarrassed by his ordeal, but is now on the mend,” Nash said. “Once he’s fully recovered, we’ll be able to release him back into the wild.” Now, all the seagull has to do is relax for a while at the wildlife center until he can go home again — where surely he’ll be staying far away from cars from now on.