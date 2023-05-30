Sea Otter Mom Who Lost Her Baby Suddenly Hears A Familiar Voice

After this little sea otter pup somehow ended up getting separated from his mother off the coast of California, he was lucky to end up in the caring hands of trained professionals. The pup’s mother, however, had no way of knowing what lay in store — or that, before long, all would be set right.

According to the California Department of Fish And Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), a group specializing in the protection of sea otters, initial attempts to reunite the pup with his mom from the shore proved fruitless. So, knowing her approximate location in the surrounding waters, the team from OSPR decided to set off by boat with the pup in tow.

It was then that the worried mom, lonesome at sea, suddenly heard a familiar voice. Here’s footage of what happened next: