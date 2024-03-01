Scientists Check Hidden Camera And See Spiny Animal Thought To Be Extinct
On a recent journey through Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains, a little animal unknowingly stumbled in front of a hidden camera planted by a team of researchers from the University of Oxford. The spiny traveler surely thought nothing of it and continued on his way, traversing through the sticks and leaves. Little did he know, he’d just given the researchers the surprise of a lifetime.
When scientists checked the footage, they were elated. For over 60 years, this animal was assumed to be extinct. But suddenly, there he was wandering through the frame — Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna.
“I remember seeing the images on my laptop, which was in my bedroom at the expedition base camp,” University of Oxford researcher Dr. James Kempton told The Dodo. “And I remember running into the living room of that base camp and saying to my Papuan colleagues, ‘We found it, we found it,’ and it was a great sense of joy all around.”
It’s no wonder the team was so excited — not only was this animal assumed to be extinct, they’d just captured the first-ever footage of this breed of echidna in the wild.
Echidnas are small, spiny animals known as monotremes, a classification given to mammals who lay eggs. There are thought to be five monotreme animals: the platypus, as well as four types of echidnas. Finding a new monotreme is an extremely positive development for this distinctive species.
“The significance of rediscovering Attenborough's long-beaked echidna is in the fact that it adds one more guardian to this unique and fragile evolutionary history of the egg-laying mammals,” Kempton said.
There is still so much to learn about this long-hidden echidna, and scientists are eager to continue their studies. But this footage is a promising sign that more will be uncovered in years to come.