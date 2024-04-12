School Worker Opens Trunk Of His Car And Finds Fluffy Family Living Inside

The other day, a school teacher in Long Island, New York, noticed something strange. There appeared to be a mysterious cat popping in and out of his car. Curious, the man began searching the vehicle. The original cat was gone, but when he opened the trunk, he found a pile of four fluffy babies nestled inside.

John Debacker

News of the kittens soon appeared on Facebook. Residents began tagging local animal rescuer John Debacker, urging him to lend a hand. In no time, Debacker was on his way, eager to get the kittens and their mom to safety.

John Debacker

Debacker knew that the mother cat was likely anxious and wouldn’t appear during the day, especially with people around. The rescuer set up a trap with a livestream camera near the car where the babies slept. Then he waited. Early the next morning, Debacker saw that his plan had worked. “I saw her get caught around 3 a.m. on camera and immediately went back to retrieve her and the babies,” Debacker told The Dodo.

John Debacker

With the mom safely contained, Debacker gingerly lifted each kitten out of the trunk and placed them into a carrier. You can watch the rescue unfold in a video here:

These days, Mom and her kittens are resting comfortably in a foster home, enjoying their time together, snuggled happily in blankets.

