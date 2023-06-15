‘Scary’ Doberman Can’t Fall Asleep Without A Security Blanket

Dash is a Doberman who loves to luxuriate. He values coziness so much, in fact, that he’ll often refuse to go to sleep unless he’s securely wrapped in one of his favorite blankets.

TikTok/dashandthor

For Dash, napping is a lifestyle. Luckily, the sweet pup has a mom who’s more than happy to oblige her dog’s couch potato tendencies. “Dash is truly just a giant baby,” Leila Adams, Dash’s mom, told The Dodo. “I think he loves the blankets because he loves to be comfy. That's really what it comes down to. If he's not being cuddled or shown affection, I think being swaddled in a blanket is the next best thing for him.”

TikTok/dashandthor

Adams loves watching Dash snuggle inside his many blankets, and she’s so grateful that she’s able to give him all the fuzzy things he loves. “It melts my heart,” Adams said. “Mainly because he looks so at peace and relaxed, but also because it makes me happy to know that we can provide these small luxuries to our dogs and really give them the best life we can.”

TikTok/dashandthor

Dash’s blankets have recently become something of a viral sensation. Wanting to spread a positive message about Dobermans, a breed that can occasionally be misconstrued as being aggressive, Adams started posting videos of Dash looking like an adorable dog burrito. Soon, viewers were smiling as they watched the huge dog nestle himself in his dino blanket. “Our ‘scary’ Doberman’s blankie collection,” Adams wrote in one video’s caption.

For Adams, defying stereotypes about Dobermans is a priority. “There are a lot of misconceptions about them being inherently dangerous, which just aren't true,” Adams said. “We shouldn't judge a dog based on the breed, but rather by the way the dog actually behaves.”

TikTok/dashandthor