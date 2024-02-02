Scarlett Johansson Goes On Blind Date With A 12-Year-Old Pittie

Recently, we set up Scarlett Johansson on a Dodo Dream Date — with an adorable single mom named Ocean. Ocean is a 12-year-old pittie mix who was pulled from an overcrowded shelter a few months ago by Muddy Paws Rescue in NYC. On her date with Scarlett, she was treated to a spa day, complete with a dog-friendly smoothie, a mani-pedi and lots of snuggles.

The blind date got off to a promising start. Scarlett brought a (stuffie) bouquet of red roses to give to Ocean, who grabbed it and eventually loved it so much she destroyed it. “So far, the date has been going really well with Ocean,” Scarlett told The Dodo. “At first, we were both a little shy and a little bit sort of nervous to meet each other, and then I have to say that she warmed up almost immediately, and we’re just getting to know each other now.”

This Dream Date is part of our new video series where we pair celebrities with rescue pups on blind dates to help them find families. Antoni Porowski from “Queer Eye” cooked a delicious meal for a sweet pittie named Clementine in the first episode (and she was soon adopted!). Scarlett hoped she could do the same for Ocean. “I think you’re going to find a forever home pretty easily,” she said as Ocean greeted her with face kisses and full-body wiggles.

Scarlett has rescued two pups of her own over the years, Maggie and Pancake. The date took place at the office of Scarlett’s skincare line, The Outset, where Ocean got to try out hydrating dog-friendly products. “Everybody at The Outset office is really excited to meet a star,” Scarlett told Ocean.

Scarlett also tried to pamper Ocean with a little “cucumbers on the eyes” moment, but Ocean had other ideas about what to do with the cucumbers. By the end of the date, it was clearly a love match, and Scarlett was having a hard time understanding why Ocean was still single.

“I don’t think you’re going to have any problem finding a forever home because you’re exceptionally adorable, very cuddly, and that’s what we’re all looking for,” Scarlett told Ocean. And that’s exactly what happened! Ocean was adopted soon after their date.

