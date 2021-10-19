Scared Dog Abandoned On Roadside Melts In Woman’s Arms After Being Rescued

Left to fend for herself on the side of a desolate road, this little dog had every reason to feel distrustful and frightened. But despite her sad ordeal, the pup’s instinct to trust and love was never far from the surface.

Georgiana Neagu

Recently, animal rescuer Georgiana Neagu shared heart wrenching footage of the moment she encountered the little dog stranded while driving in Romania. The frightened dog is seen running toward Neagu after she stopped her car — only to cower and cry as Neagu reached out to her. The trauma the dog had endured, it seems, made her doubtful that someone would actually treat her kindly. But once brought to safety, the little dog soon blossomed — licking Neagu as if to say thank you for making her feel safe enough to be her sweet self again. Here’s that moment on video:

