Shopkeeper Opens His Door To Stray Cat Pleading For Help During Heatwave

As temperatures soar across much of the northern hemisphere, refuge from the scorching heat can be hard to come by — and that’s especially true for homeless pets. But fortunately for this stray cat, safe haven was found in the refreshing compassion of a stranger’s kindness.

Rayan Algamadi

Recently, Rayan Algamadi shared footage taken at his electronics shop in Saudi Arabia, a region gripped by the heatwave. In the clip, Algamadi notices the bedraggled cat pawing desperately at the front door — asking to be allowed inside. Thankfully, the cat's pleas weren’t lost on Algamadi. Though he could have turned her away, he instead invited her in to cool off. “Welcome, welcome," Algamadi says in the video. "She wants to get in. Come on. Welcome, welcome. The sun is hot today, right? Welcome, welcome.” And the cat's feelings of relief and gratitude for it are palpable:

Dodo Shows Soulmates Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend