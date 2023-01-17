‘Sassy’ Goose Abandoned By Flock Charms Entire Community

For days, a Canada goose wandered a soccer field in Middleton, Wisconsin. The goose’s flock was long gone, and winter was fast approaching. Middleton residents soon noticed the lonely bird pacing the grass and worried the goose wouldn’t survive alone. Eventually, residents began contacting Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center for help. “We received numerous calls from different neighborhood residents that were concerned with frigid temperatures coming,” the wildlife center wrote in a Facebook post. “This goose clearly had a whole community of support behind it!” After wildlife experts rescued the goose, one resident put up a sign, alerting the public that their beloved friend was finally in good hands. And thank goodness, because a blizzard was coming.

Facebook/Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center

In the warmth and safety of the wildlife center, the goose no longer needed to worry about surviving alone. But there was still a big question on everyone’s minds — where was this goose’s flock? And why had this goose been left behind?

Facebook/Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center

One thing rescuers knew for sure was that their newest patient had a big personality. It wasn’t long before the mischievous goose earned a cheeky nickname. “We quickly found out this goose was a sassy one, because of its unique choice of places to spend time in our waterfowl room,” the center wrote in the post. “Even though we do not name our patients, it had earned a silly nickname … our staff have taken to calling them ‘the garbage goose.’”

Facebook/Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center

Rescuers got to work assessing the goose for injuries. After a thorough examination, they finally realized why their sassy friend had been bound to the field — the spirited bird had suffered a wing injury. “Because there were no signs of obvious injury to this goose, this goose needed tests such as diagnostics and X-rays, that only experts such as wildlife rehabilitators could perform, to discover what was preventing it from flying,” Sarah Karls, a senior rehabilitator at the center, told The Dodo. “X-rays showed a piece of the humerus bone on the right wing — a portion called the deltoid crest — had been fractured.”

Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center