Sad Dogs Rescued Together Look So Different From The Day They Were Found

When Lady and Stella were rescued together and brought into the care of the RSPCA’s Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home, they were both bald, skinny and incredibly scared. They were clearly best friends and seemed to take comfort in each other, and their rescuers hoped that their special bond would help them as they adjusted to their new surroundings.

RSPCA

“When Lady and Stella arrived, they were emaciated and had chronic skin problems that had caused them extensive fur loss and thickened, scaly skin,” Haley Medlock, a staff member at The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home, said in a press release. “They were both really sad and timid and it took us some time to gain their trust. But, after weeks in our care, they started to show us hints of their cheeky, endearing personalities.”

Dodo Shows Soulmates Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend

RSPCA

As time went on, Lady and Stella not only started to come out of their shells, but they also began healing physically, too. Their fur grew back and they put on some weight — and now, they look like completely different dogs.

RSPCA

“We can’t quite believe the change in Lady and Stella in such a short amount of time,” Medlock said. Lady and Stella are fluffy and cuddly again, and they’ve also transformed into the sweetest little dogs who are now looking for the perfect home together.

RSPCA

“Stella has a bright and energetic personality, and Lady prefers the quiet life,” Medlock said. “They both love countryside walks and snuggles on the sofa. Stella really thrives off of human company and would benefit from having someone who is around for most of the day. Lady can be timid, but she has built good relationships with our staff and absolutely loves food so can be won over with treats and tasty snacks!”

RSPCA

Lady and Stella would do best in a home with no young children or other pets. They would love a calm environment with a family who will give them the time and space they need to adjust to their new life. They’re looking for a fresh start, and can’t wait for the chance to enjoy it together. “These sweet, gentle dogs have been through so much and really deserve to learn how wonderful life can be,” Medlock said. “They are loving and loyal and will be the very best companions to their new family.”