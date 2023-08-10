Royal Swans Ring A Bell Whenever They Decide They Want A Treat

At The Bishop’s Palace in Wells in Somerset, England, one of the main attractions is the swans. The palace has rescued swans over the years through Swan Rescue South Wales and welcomed them as members of the palace family. The swans have the best life and also have the cutest way of asking for food and attention.

Whenever the swans would like a treat, they ring one of two bells hanging down from a window on the gatehouse. They get specially-formulated food to make sure they stay happy and healthy. The swans know how to train their new babies each year to also ring the bell, making it a true family affair.