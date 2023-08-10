Royal Swans Ring A Bell Whenever They Decide They Want A Treat
They've been doing it since the 1850s 😲
At The Bishop’s Palace in Wells in Somerset, England, one of the main attractions is the swans. The palace has rescued swans over the years through Swan Rescue South Wales and welcomed them as members of the palace family. The swans have the best life and also have the cutest way of asking for food and attention.
Whenever the swans would like a treat, they ring one of two bells hanging down from a window on the gatehouse. They get specially-formulated food to make sure they stay happy and healthy. The swans know how to train their new babies each year to also ring the bell, making it a true family affair.
The tradition of the swans ringing the bells for food was likely started back in the 1850s by a bishop’s daughter. The tradition is still going strong today, and no one would have it any other way — especially the swans.
Generations of swans have rung the bells to grab a treat and say hello, and it’s absolutely the most charming part of The Bishop’s Palace.
Everyone at the palace is very dedicated to the swans, and they make that known to anyone who comes to visit. There are different art pieces dedicated to the swans around the property, and they even have a swan cam at certain times of the year, which allows people to watch
The swans are treasured members of the palace family, and the bells make that very clear.