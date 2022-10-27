Rower Hears People Shouting From Shore And Ends Up Saving A Life
“I pulled up my boat alongside it and picked it out of the water …”
As he rowed through the blue waters of the United Kingdom’s Whitby Harbor, Marc Wilson was startled by the anxious yells of a group of people on shore, alerting him to trouble.
Soon, he realized a cormorant was trapped near the bottom of a nearby pier, struggling inside a tangled fishing line.
Wilson knew what he had to do.
“I pulled up my boat alongside it and picked it out of the water and into my boat,” Wilson told The Dodo.
Wilson carefully gripped the frightened bird’s head and got to work. A helpful onlooker threw down a pair of scissors and a glove to put over the bird’s face to keep him calm.
Wilson gently unraveled the fishing line and removed a hook from the cormorant’s foot.
Finally free, the grateful bird happily took flight.
“Everyone cheered as the bird flew off straight away,” Wilson said.
Wilson is so glad he was in the water that day and was able to save the bird, whom he initially feared wasn’t going to make it. The active rower was moved by the cormorant’s resilience, and hopes to see his new little friend sometime soon.
“It was marvelous to watch it fly away, and I hope to see it again many more times this winter as I'm rowing,” Wilson said. “Hopefully in better circumstances!”