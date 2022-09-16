Rescue Dog Insists On Limping Down Stairs After Mom Breaks Her Ankle

Rico loves to do everything his mom, Ashley Hall, does. So when Hall slipped on the staircase and injured her foot, the 4-year-old husky mix reacted exactly as he always had — and the result was priceless.

“[Rico mimicked me] almost immediately,” Hall told The Dodo. “And even though I’m moving a little fast down the stairs, he is still overly cautious. It took him a full 32 seconds to come all the way down the stairs.” After noticing Rico doing the same movement every time, Hall caught the hilarious scene on video as proof.

You can watch Rico’s impression of Hall here:

Hall has since recovered, but that doesn’t keep Rico from doing the same routine every time he comes down the stairs. Rico is fully committed to the bit and sees no reason to change.

Hall adopted the jokester pup from Island Dog Inc. after the rescue brought him in as a stray from Puerto Rico. “I saw his picture on Facebook and immediately fell in love,” Hall said. “He’s super sweet and friendly. He’s never met a human or animal he doesn’t love!”

