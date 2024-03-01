Richa Moorjani Goes On Dodo Dream Date With Pup Who’s Never Had A Home

When Richa Moorjani was invited to go on a Dodo Dream Date with a dog named Dutch, she was a little nervous. Would he have fun on the date? Would he like her? As soon as she met Dutch, though, all of her nerves melted away, and they ended up having the best date ever.

Dutch was rescued as a stray puppy when he was 6 months old and he’s been waiting for a family ever since. He’s never had a real home, and Richa took him on a Dodo Dream Date to show the world exactly why he deserves one. “People are gonna see how amazing you are, and we’re gonna find you a forever home so quickly,” she told him.

Richa, an actress known for her roles in “Never Have I Ever” and “Fargo,” decided to plan a date that included all of her favorite activities: going to her local coffee shop, doing yoga in the park and having a picnic. She was just hoping Dutch would love it all as much as she did, and luckily she wasn’t disappointed.

The first stop on the date was Richa’s favorite coffee shop in Los Angeles. Richa got her usual while Dutch got a puppuccino — and he couldn’t believe how delicious it was. “I’m pretty good at choosing date spots, aren’t I?” Richa said to Dutch as he finished off his drink.

Next, the pair did some yoga in a nearby park, but Dutch was a little more focused on getting treats than doing poses. Finally, they finished off with a picnic overlooking a gorgeous view, where Dutch hogged all of the sweet potato.

“This is, like, one of the best dates I’ve ever had,” Richa said. “I can’t believe you’ve been single for two years!” Dutch is available for adoption through The Animal Rescue Mission, and both he and Richa are hoping he finds a home very, very soon.

You can check out the full Dodo Dream Date episode here.