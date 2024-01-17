Retiring Police K9 Gets The Sweetest Send-Off After Years Of Faithful Service

For the past five years, this handsome dog named Bane has been serving his community as a K9 officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department in Florida. In that role, Bane has worked tirelessly to both fight crime on the streets and to perform outreach as a furry ambassador for the force.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department

“[He’s] one of our goodest boys,” a police spokesperson told The Dodo. But now, as Bane’s distinguished career comes to a close, he’s entering retirement with the sweetest send-off.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department

Last week, Bane’s handler, Officer Trujillo, held a little retirement ceremony for his beloved K9 colleague — one complete with a tasty snack to celebrate.

After officially being signed off duty over the radio one last time, the next chapter in Bane’s life began. And though he’s no longer on the force, Bane will hardly be forgotten.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department