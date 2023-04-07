Residents Notice Someone Dangerous Lurking Near Their Apartment Building

Even in sprawling cities, wild animals are often closer than you’d think. Recently, residents of an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, learned just how close a certain animal was when they began spotting someone dangerous lurking near their homes.

The tenants contacted their apartment’s management team and told them the news — they swore they’d seen snakes lingering in the area. Soon, Brett Parker of Hill Country Snake Removal was on his way. Parker knew the reptile they’d seen was most likely a western diamondback rattlesnake, an animal whose venom can harm and, in some cases, be lethal to humans. The animal control expert also knew that, to find a rattlesnake, you can’t always rely on their signature sound. “Most people think that a rattlesnake will rattle when you are a good distance away and you’ll hear one before you see one,” Parker told The Dodo. “That is absolutely possible but not the case most of the time. A rattlesnake’s first line of defense isn’t to rattle — it’s to remain still, hoping that its camouflage works and it isn’t seen at all.”

According to Parker, rattlesnakes don’t remain silent so that they can attack, they do so to keep themselves safe because they know that rattling might give them away to potential predators. Regardless, it means that, much of the time, you’ll never realize how close they are. “Oftentimes, you may walk within inches of one and never know it,” Parker said. Carefully, Parker caught the snakes using a snake-catching tool and put them in a bucket. Then, he relocated the reptiles to a safe area, where they were released and sent back to their lives in the wild.

For Parker, educating people about snakes is key in making sure these animals aren’t dealt with inhumanely. If more people know about snake behaviors and contact an expert when they see a snake nearby, these reptiles will have a much better chance at survival. According to Oklahoma State University, snakes like these play an important role in balancing the ecosystem and controlling rodent populations. “There are many many rumors about snakes and false information that incites an irrational fear,” Parker said. “My mission is to kill the fear, not the snake.”