Researchers Are Stunned To Find 'Iridescent' Animal They Thought Had Gone Extinct

Recently, scientists working in South Africa spotted something that stopped them in their tracks. For decades, many assumed this animal was extinct. It turns out, they were wrong. De Winton’s golden mole, an extremely rare species of mole, may be more widespread than researchers once believed, according to a study recently published in Biodiversity and Conservation.

Smithsonian Magazine reports that the last recorded sighting of De Winton’s golden mole was 87 years ago, in 1936. These hamster-sized mammals are unique in so many ways. According to Scientific American, De Winton’s golden moles are “iridescent blind mole[s] with hearing superpowers.” The animals usually glide, or “swim,” through the sandy dunes of the South African coast, making them “very difficult to locate.” “Golden moles are elusive little animals that spend nearly their entire lives underground,” Molecular biologist Samantha Mynhardt said in an interview with Scientific American. “They are very seldom seen by humans.”