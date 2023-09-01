Researchers Are Elated To Find Extremely Rare Baby Hiding In The Dark

In the early morning hours of August 17, 2023, animal scientists at Mount Zero-Taravale Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia were checking a set of research traps when they found someone extremely rare calmly sitting in one of the cages.

Australian Wildlife Conservancy

Hurriedly, the researchers moved the little animal into a breathable bag, where they could conduct a health check. Soon, it was confirmed — the fuzzy brown guy was a northern bettong. This was incredible news. “This little sub-adult is so special,” Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) ecologist Felicity L’Hotellier said in a press release.

Australian Wildlife Conservancy

Northern bettongs are marsupials, native to Australia, who move by hopping. These animals have long tails, which they use to carry nesting materials. According to AWC, northern bettongs are one of the 20 Australian mammals at greatest risk of extinction. “There are only two known remaining populations of the northern bettong,” AWC wrote in a press release. “Within the last 20 years, two other populations have gone extinct, due to a range of factors including the impact of feral predators and herbivores, habitat loss and mis-managed fire.”



Australian Wildlife Conservancy

In May of this year, AWC worked with a number of groups, including the Department of Environment and Science and the Northern Bettong Recovery Team, to move 49 northern bettongs into Mount Zero-Taravale in hopes they would grow and thrive. So far, the mission has proven successful. “According to the three-month post-release survey, Mount Zero-Taravale’s newest residents appear to be healthy and thriving in their new home,” AWC wrote.

Australian Wildlife Conservancy