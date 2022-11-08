Researcher Decodes Parrot Songs And Discovers The Sweetest Thing

To the untrained ear, the chirps and squawks of a parrot’s call might seem like just a random series of notes amidst the symphony of sounds in the regions where they live. But that’s far from the truth. Not only do parrots’ calls have meaning — some of those calls couldn’t be more meaningful to them. It just took a little decoding on the part of humans to find that out.

While it’s long been known that parrots in captivity learn and mimic sounds around them, researcher Dr. Karl Berg set out to study how that process takes place in the wild. In doing so, he set his sights on green-rumped parrotlets, a chatty species of parrot native to the savannas and forests of Venezuela. What Dr. Berg found was that not only do wild parrots learn new songs and sounds, they appear to acquire one very important sound in particular.

To determine if baby parrots learned sounds from their parents, or if they simply inherited them as instinct, Dr. Berg needed to make blended green-rumped parrotlet families. So, he secretly swapped eggs from nesting boxes used by the wild parrots in his study, effectively making them foster kids. Then, with recording equipment, Dr. Berg monitored those nesting boxes as the parrot parents hatched, raised and — most importantly of all — sang to their babies.

Interestingly, Dr. Berg found that when the foster babies began singing for themselves, they sounded more like their foster parents than natural ones. They were learning! And more fascinating yet, each baby’s learned song varied slightly from the others, making it a unique identifier. In other words, the song they learned from their parents was, in essence, their very own name.

These names go on to serve an important role throughout each parrot’s life, both as a way of announcing who they are and to know when another parrot is talking to them. Unique identifiers do come in handy, after all.