Rescuers Walk By Strange Mushroom — Then Realize What's Actually Going On

Every morning, staff members at Pennsylvania Bat Rescue conduct a thorough check of the rescue’s large flight enclosure. Recently, on one of these routine walks, bat rescue personnel were stumped when they stumbled on what appeared to be a mushroom growing in the green grass.

Facebook/Pennsylvania Bat Rescue

Luckily, this was a visual trick the bat experts had faced before. Stooping down to get a better look, they found the culprit wasn’t a mushroom at all, but rather one of their rescue animals — an eastern red bat named Punkin Roll. Rescuers were thrilled to witness the bat’s crafty disguise firsthand.

“It was wonderful to see the camouflage of this beautiful species not only work well in trees, but also on the ground,” Stephanie Stronsick, founder and executive director of the rescue, told The Dodo. For context, here’s Punkin Roll next to an actual mushroom:

Facebook/Pennsylvania Bat Rescue

Though it may seem strange for a bat to be nestled in the grass, this behavior is actually very common for bats like Punkin Roll. “Eastern red bats will occasionally roost on the ground, creating a nice little cozy spot to curl up in their tail ‘butt blanket’ and sleep until night,” Stronsick said. “They will glide to the ground, take refuge from predators and stay warm or cool under leaves, in grass or even create a small pocket where they can mostly hide.”

Pennsylvania Bat Rescue