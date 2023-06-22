Rescuers Stunned By Eagle Parents' Devotion To Baby Who Fell From Nest

What seemed like a normal Saturday morning for Nicole Desnoyers recently took a turn when she checked an eagle nest camera located nearby on California’s San Clemente Island and realized something was wrong. “I woke up early for my day off — I’d planned to just go out and go bird watching,” Desnoyers, a project manager for the Institute for Wildlife Studies, told The Dodo. “I was watching the camera … and there were only two chicks when there had been three the night before.” Desnoyers immediately feared the third chick had fallen from the nest. She couldn’t access San Clemente until Monday morning, as there is very limited transportation to the area, so she spent the whole weekend planning, determined to get the eagle to safety. As soon as Monday came, Desnoyers and a rescue partner headed over.

Institute for Wildlife Studies

After enduring a difficult hour-long hike, Desnoyers nervously peeked over the top of a nearby waterfall beneath the nest, fearing the worst. There she saw him — a little eagle, fearfully perched on a rock, but perfectly alert and seemingly in good health. “I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, is this chick gonna be fine?’” Desnoyers said.

Desnoyers and her partner gave the eagle a thorough check, making sure he hadn’t sustained any injuries. They were pleased to notice the chick was a bit feisty, clearly eager to return home.

Institute for Wildlife Studies

Meanwhile, the mother eagle watched from above, worried for her baby. Rescuers realized that, though the eagle parents hadn’t been able to fly down to where their baby had fallen, they’d still managed to feed him the whole time. “I think what they were doing was maybe flying and perching on ... the branches just above it and kind of dropping [food] to him,” Desnoyers said.

Institute for Wildlife Studies

Carefully, the rescuers climbed up to the nest and placed the baby back with his two siblings, who were fast asleep. Desnoyers snapped a photo of the chick safely back home. Later, when she looked at the picture, she realized she’d also captured one of his parents rushing back to their baby. “You can actually see one of the adults coming in, in the background,” Desnoyers said. “Like, immediately, ‘Oh my goodness, I have three chicks in my nest again.’”

Institute for Wildlife Studies