Rescuers Spot Puppy Tied To Pole — Then Discover The Heartbreaking Reason Why

A group of rescuers in India were out driving around when they noticed a puppy tied to a pole on the sidewalk. He was lying on the ground, defeated, waiting for someone to notice him. The group pulled over immediately, and when the puppy stood up to greet them, they discovered the reason he’d been abandoned.

Yogita

“He was left tied on the pole by a nearby shop owner who didn't want to take care of him because of his bent legs,” Yogita, one of the puppy’s rescuers, wrote on Instagram. The puppy, later named Abby, had legs that bent inward, causing him to have trouble walking. He was so excited to see his rescuers and hopped up and down, even though it was a struggle for him. He had to show them how grateful he was to finally have friends.

Yogita

“He kept loving us and licking us throughout the time we held him,” Yogita told The Dodo. At that moment, Yogita knew that Abby was coming home with her.

Yogita

Despite his differences, Yogita and her family adopted Abby and added him to their pack of rescue dogs. After taking him to the vet, they discovered that his bent legs were caused by rickets due to poor nutrition. The healing process took a while, but today Abby can run and play just like any other dog.

Yogita

“His recovery journey was a long one, but filled with so much love, and today he is living the best life he could ever have with his siblings,” Yogita said.

Yogita