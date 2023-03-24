Rescuers Are Shocked By Flying Squirrel Covered In Mystery Substance

When staff members at Cape Wildlife Center first received a photo of a flying squirrel who needed help, they had trouble understanding what exactly was going on. The poor squirrel appeared to be covered in a substance of some kind, but that was really all they could make out. They knew without a doubt that the little guy needed help, though, so they quickly agreed to take him in.

"We couldn’t even make out what was going on," Cape Wildlife Center wrote in a post on Facebook.

Once he arrived at the center, his story finally began to come together. It appeared that the flying squirrel had been living inside a wall when it was insulated with spray foam, and he unfortunately ended up covered in it. The foam had hardened into a thick shell all over him, particularly on his face, which had left him really struggling.