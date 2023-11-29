Rescuers Send Camera Down Narrow Drainpipe And Find Baby Shivering Inside

When a group of puppies recently found themselves trapped underground, lost in a sewer system beneath San Antonio, Texas, they began barking, hoping someone might hear them.

“The puppies could be heard howling and crying from the street,” Lisa Norwood, public relations manager for San Antonio Animal Care Services, told The Dodo.

Soon, rescuers from the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Water System were on the scene, removing two of the puppies fairly quickly. But one puppy, later named Damsel, was still hopelessly stuck.

“Damsel apparently got very scared and kept going further and further into the drain until she actually hit the main sewer line,” Norwood said. “This was very concerning because the main sewer line is always in use and filled with wastewater and raw sewage.”