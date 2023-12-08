Rescuers See A Nose Poking Out From Sewer And Jump Into Action

When animal control officers in Lexington, Kentucky, recently got a call about a husky trapped in a local sewer drain, the officers were confused. Hurrying to the scene, officials soon saw for themselves — a large husky named Sebastian was stuck beneath the road, desperately peering out through a crack in the concrete slabs.

“We don't know how [he] got in there,” a representative from Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control told The Dodo. “But we suspect he went through the drain pipe and could not figure out how to get out the way he came in.”