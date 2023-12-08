Rescuers See A Nose Poking Out From Sewer And Jump Into Action
“We don't know how [he] got in there …”
When animal control officers in Lexington, Kentucky, recently got a call about a husky trapped in a local sewer drain, the officers were confused. Hurrying to the scene, officials soon saw for themselves — a large husky named Sebastian was stuck beneath the road, desperately peering out through a crack in the concrete slabs.
“We don't know how [he] got in there,” a representative from Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control told The Dodo. “But we suspect he went through the drain pipe and could not figure out how to get out the way he came in.”
Officers were glad that, despite his sticky situation, Sebastian was in good spirits. They quickly got to work removing a drain cover for easier access.
“[Sebastian] had always wanted to meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control joked in a Facebook post about the rescue. “But instead, found himself face to face with a couple of Animal Control Officers!”
Soon enough, spunky Sebastian was crawling out of the drain, back above ground, where he belonged.
Back at the animal control facility, rescuers got in touch with Sebastian’s worried family, who were so glad their fluffy boy was safe. The family made plans to get him as soon as they could. Meanwhile, friendly Sebastian was busy making friends at the rescue, surely having no idea the trouble he’d caused.
“He had a great time being rescued and enjoyed his stay,” the representative said. “He would 100 percent do it again.”