Rescuers Save Skunk With Can Stuck On Head — Then Realize She's Not Alone

The other day, a homeowner in Pennsylvania, named Laura, noticed a saddening scene underway just outside her house. There, in clear distress, was an animal in desperate need of help. The animals was a skunk — and she had a soda can tightly trapping her head, leading her to walk and stumble with no sense of direction.

Thankfully, Laura knew just what to do. She reached out to rescuers from Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, who suggested she place a box over the skunk to keep her safe until an experienced animal handler could arrived to assist. “A clothes basket worked just as well,” Raven Ridge Wildlife Center wrote.

From there, the poor skunk was taken in to the rescue center for treatment. Her life-threatening ordeal was about end.

“After we sedated her, we removed the can from her head and gave her a thorough check-up,” rescuers wrote. An assessment revealed that the skunk was still in good health. But then her caretakers realized something else. “[We] noticed that she was a lactating mom,” they wrote.

Turns out, the skunk hadn’t been alone in her aluminum can predicament. Unseen through it all were her babies, left someplace to wait in vain for her uncertain return. The mother skunk was no doubt concerned about them — and her rescuers were, too. So they placed Mom in a crate and headed back to Laura’s house.

“We know how important it is to reunite babies with their moms, so we contacted Laura and explained that while the skunk was in good shape, she needed to be returned to her property,” rescuers wrote. “Laura was more than happy to help, and we quickly got the skunk back to her home the same day she was admitted.”

Once placed back in Laura’s yard, the mother skunk didn’t stick around for long. “As she ran towards the tree line, we knew she knew exactly where she was [going],” rescuers wrote.