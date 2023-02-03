Rescuers Rush To Save Dog Trapped At The Bottom Of Narrow Crevice

Jax hadn’t meant for things to end up like this. The curious dog had escaped his owners and was running through a rural wooded area in Sydney, Australia, when he accidentally fell through a narrow crevice. For two days, Jax waited in the dark, worried that no one would find him. Luckily for Jax, local animal rescuers were on their way and had a plan.

When Inspector Dymond from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, New South Wales (RSPCA NSW), arrived at the scene, he was grateful to see Jax staring, wide-eyed, up at him. “I was relieved to see that Jax was bright and alert when I arrived on the scene, which gave me hope that his situation would most likely have a positive outcome,” Dymond told The Dodo. Dymond didn’t have much time. Thankfully, there were tons of people willing to help. “With rescues like these sometimes taking days or even weeks, time was of the essence,” RSPCA NSW wrote in a Facebook post. “A call was put out to the local community, which was met by an incredible and immediate response.” Members of Mines Rescue Pty Limited, Central Coast Asbestos Removal, VRA Rescue NSW, along with many other locals and workers banded together — they were going to get Jax out of there.

Rescuers split up and attempted to free Jax from above the crevice and below. Eventually, after hours of digging, maneuvering and hoping, Jax was free. “Some of the rescuers on site were trying to retrieve the dog from above, in an attempt to gain access from the top of the crevice, while other rescuers continued to dig into the cave,” Dymond said. “Thankfully, the disturbance of our efforts caused Jax to jump off the ledge in shock, finally freeing him.” Jax was hungry and shaken, but otherwise completely fine.

Since the rescue, Dymond has been pleased to see Jax, tail wagging, walking along the street with his grateful family. The inspector is so glad that in the end, Jax made it back to where he belonged.