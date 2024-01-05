Lion Cubs Cry Out As Brush Fire Moves Dangerously Close To Their Den

There are many lions who roam around in Kafue National Park in Zambia, and, unfortunately, they face a lot of threats. Poaching, wildfires and other factors can put these lion prides at risk, which is why there are teams of rescuers whose main job is to keep these lions safe.

Pathera

“If we identify a pride or a collared individual in areas with suspected human activities like poaching or encroachment, they become a priority for monitoring to ensure their well-being,” Stephen Ngoma, the carnivore action team coordinator for Panthera, told The Dodo. ”Additionally, irregular movements, such as localized ones indicating denning or potential snaring or injury, prompt our attention.”

Panthera

The Kafue Carnivore Action Team (CAT) at Panthera keeps on an eye on the lions in the southern part of Kafue National Park. When they became aware of a den of 4-day-old lion cubs, they were delighted — but that joy quickly turned to concern when they noticed the fires. “On the fourth day of our fieldwork in the area, we decided to inspect … the fathers of the cubs,” Ngoma said. “At that time, we observed wildfires approaching the lion's den from the western direction.”

Panthera

Knowing the cubs were in danger from the fires, the team quickly sprang into action. They created a firebreak to keep the fires away from the den and monitored the situation closely until the little cubs were no longer at risk. The fires would have destroyed the den, displaced the family and potentially have harmed the defenseless cubs. Instead, they were able to remain in the safety of their home thanks to their guardian angels.

Panthera

The cubs are now a lot bigger than they were and getting stronger every day. They’re living full lives in the park, frolicking together without fear thanks to the people who have vowed to protect them.