Rescuers Race To Remove Jar From Animal's Head And Reveal Sweetest Face

Stumbling through brambles, branches and mud, a small animal tried in vain to figure out where he was going. The little guy had gotten his head stuck inside a peanut butter jar and was now blindly navigating dense New England underbrush. A nearby homeowner spotted the animal running haphazardly near her house and did a double take. “I'm not sure if she knew exactly what she was looking at at first,” Zak Mertz, New England Wildlife Center CEO, told The Dodo.

Facebook/Cape Wildlife Center

The homeowner eventually realized that the troubled visitor was a raccoon who’d poked his head inside the jar for a tasty snack and gotten himself into a precarious situation. Luckily, New England Wildlife Center rescue team members had seen this before — they were going to get him out, but they had to act fast. “We knew we had to do something,” Mertz said. “It turns out, even a raccoon that has a cloudy jar on its head is still pretty evasive.”

The rescue team worked to locate the raccoon over a series of visits, getting closer each time. Eventually, they caught up to him. Using cat food as bait, the team lured the hungry raccoon out of his burrow.

Facebook/Cape Wildlife Center

When the raccoon popped out, the team used a grabbing tool to quickly snatch the jar off his head. In an instant, rescuers finally saw the sweet face that had been hidden for so long.

Facebook/Cape Wildlife Center