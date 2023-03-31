Rescuers Race To Free Velvety Captive Trapped Between Heavy Rocks

Along the coast of Northumberland in North East England, large gray rocks serve as a sea defense wall, keeping the water at bay. The rocks are huge, heavy and nearly impossible to move, which is why when one little velvety animal recently found himself trapped between the boulders, rescuers knew they were in for a uniquely difficult job.

In early March, British Divers Marine Life Rescue received a call from a concerned member of the public alerting them to the seal in distress. They quickly rushed to the scene, only to discover that the rocks weren’t going to budge. They’d have to get creative. “It was obvious, due to the restricted access to him, we would need to do something different,” a representative from British Divers Marine Life Rescue told The Dodo.

Soon, they figured it out — instead of moving the boulders, they’d move the seal backwards out of a small gap in the rocks. After putting a towel over the seal’s head to keep him calm, rescuers carefully maneuvered the seal to safety. “As this is not a normal rescue, medics had to explore all the possibilities for his extraction,” British Divers Marine Life Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “Fortunately, with adrenaline filled strength, and a little submission from the seal, the medics managed to get the pup out and up onto the promenade.” Once they’d freed him from the rocks, rescuers examined the seal and found that, while he’d sustained some minor injuries, he was in good condition. The seal, surely overwhelmed by his crazy day, was ready for a nap. “He understandably had some wounds and was very scared and tired,” the rescue group wrote in the post.

