Rescuers Lift Storm Drain And Come Face-To-Face With World's Largest Rodent

Late last month, first responders in the city of Biguaçu, Brazil, were alerted to an animal in need of rescue. Between the metal bars of a small storm drain grate, passersby had noticed a face staring up at them. The face was that of a rodent — but not just any rodent.

Unable to lift the heavy grate using their strength, the crew from the Biguaçu Fire Department deployed the “jaws of life” to pry it up. That’s when they came face-to-face with the trapped animal.

It was a capybara, a famously friendly animal who just so happens to be the largest species of rodent on the planet. Here's the moment he was rescued: