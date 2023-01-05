Rescuers Find A Friendly Dog Waiting At The Top Of A Mountain

As she drove through the winding mountain highways of northern California, local animal rescuer Jenna Rezzonico noticed a furry blur dangerously close to the road. As she approached, she saw him more clearly — a sweet brown dog all alone at the top of the mountain.

Jenna Rezzonico

Rezzonico, who runs Rezzi Rescue, knew she had to help. Luckily, another Good Samaritan had also seen the dog and pulled over. Rezzonico and the Good Samaritan coaxed the dog out of the road and to their cars. Then they waited for animal control to arrive. Rezzonico grabbed some dog food from her car, and the pup gratefully began to eat. “He was super hungry,” Rezzonico told The Dodo. “I could tell his collar had just been taken off because you could see the imprint of it.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

Jenna Rezzonico

Despite his difficult situation, the dog, later named Marley, was so affectionate — rolling over and begging for pets. “He is a very sweet dog,” Rezzonico said. “[He] also seemed a bit skittish, maybe because of his previous owner.”

Jenna Rezzonico

Once animal control arrived, officers assessed Marley, confirming that the pup had been abandoned on the mountain. Conveniently, the Good Samaritan waiting with Rezzonico had a friend who’d been looking to adopt a dog. When Marley was ready for adoption, the friend met him and realized he was the one.

Jenna Rezzonico

Safe with his new family and his new dog sibling, Marley can rest easy in the knowledge that he’ll never have to fend for himself again.