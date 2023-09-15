Rescuers Cut Through Tangled Soccer Net And Uncover The Cutest Face

In England, soccer fields — or football pitches — are easy to come by. The sport is a local favorite, and it’s not unreasonable to think that someone, somewhere, is kicking a white checkered ball at any given time. It’s not always people who occupy the soccer fields, though. Animals frequently wander onto the pitches, too, but some of them can’t make it out on their own.

That’s what happened recently when East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) received a call about someone small and fluffy trapped in a loose soccer net. “This youngster had become well and truly tangled in a football net,” WRAS wrote in a Facebook post.

Thankfully, the experienced wildlife rescue team stepped in just in time. They rushed the animal to their veterinary hospital, where they sedated the little one before attempting to cut through the net. Before long, the dedicated vet team freed the animal from his entangled web and uncovered the sweetest face ever.

The adorable badger woke up shortly after and looked up at his new friends with gratitude. WRAS’ vet team assessed the badger’s condition and found that, despite an injured leg, he was pretty healthy. They placed him on a treatment plan and showered the badger with attention for the rest of his time there.