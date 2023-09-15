Rescuers Cut Through Tangled Soccer Net And Uncover The Cutest Face
They didn’t know what to expect.
In England, soccer fields — or football pitches — are easy to come by. The sport is a local favorite, and it’s not unreasonable to think that someone, somewhere, is kicking a white checkered ball at any given time.
It’s not always people who occupy the soccer fields, though. Animals frequently wander onto the pitches, too, but some of them can’t make it out on their own.
That’s what happened recently when East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) received a call about someone small and fluffy trapped in a loose soccer net.
“This youngster had become well and truly tangled in a football net,” WRAS wrote in a Facebook post.
Thankfully, the experienced wildlife rescue team stepped in just in time.
They rushed the animal to their veterinary hospital, where they sedated the little one before attempting to cut through the net.
Before long, the dedicated vet team freed the animal from his entangled web and uncovered the sweetest face ever.
The adorable badger woke up shortly after and looked up at his new friends with gratitude.
WRAS’ vet team assessed the badger’s condition and found that, despite an injured leg, he was pretty healthy. They placed him on a treatment plan and showered the badger with attention for the rest of his time there.
Soon, the badger felt as good as new and was ready to say bye to his temporary family.
“It wasn’t long before he was fully recovered, and he was returned back to where he was found,” WRAS wrote.
The staff at WRAS are thankful that they found the badger in time to save him. Unfortunately, they’ve seen an uptick in animals getting stuck in nets recently, and they’re hoping the community will help prevent more from happening.
“Please, if you have a football goal, tie the netting up above ground level,” WRAS wrote. “This allows wildlife to safely pass underneath without getting caught up.”