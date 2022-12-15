Rescuers Could Barely See Who Was Stuck Up In This Tree

When rescuers were called to the site of a tall tree in Washington State, they discovered someone who had no way to get down — and who was probably regretting some of his life choices. The fluffy cat, named Max, stared at the ground, perhaps worried he’d never make it back there again. From down below, you could barely see Max’s gray fur nestled against the trunk of the tree.

Luckily, Max’s owners contacted an experienced tree climber from Canopy Cat Rescue. Soon, help was on the way. Max couldn’t wait — the tree he’d chosen did not have especially snug branches. “Sometimes the cats we rescue are curled up and napping on a big branch or bird’s nest,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “Others, like Max, are not quite as comfortable.”

By the time rescuer Tom Otto reached Max, he could tell the tabby wanted to get out of the alder tree as soon as possible. “He was very happy to see me,” Otto told The Dodo. “He started trying to move around and reposition when he saw me coming.”

Otto carefully navigated the tight branches and tried to find a good spot to safely grab Max. Eventually, he maneuvered around the tree’s limbs and had Max within reach. Finally, Max was safe in Otto’s arms and headed toward his loving family waiting below. Otto recorded the moment he ascended the tree in a video here:

Safe with his family, Max was able to relax again. Surely, after this ordeal, sweet Max will be avoiding trees from now on. It’s much cozier on the ground.