Rescuers Can't Believe It When They Spot Babies Trapped On Coal Barge

This past June, staff members at a steam plant in Gallatin, Tennessee, were stunned to notice two tiny animals wandering mountains of coal. The babies were trapped on a barge moored near the complex and had no way out.

Staff members quickly contacted local experts. Soon, wildlife lieutenant Eric Anderson was on the scene, along with other Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency personnel.

The rescuers weren’t sure how the fawns ended up in the tricky situation, but they knew they had to get them out.

“We think maybe they were spooked on shore and ran until they ended up on the barge,” Anderson told The Dodo.