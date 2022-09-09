Rescuers Battle Lightning Storm To Bring Abandoned Sisters To Safety

As lightning flashed menacingly across the black and blue sky, rescue team Katelyn Mannion, Kim Reid and Fiona Mc Clintock were undeterred. They knew that somewhere out there were two scared German shepherd sisters who needed help. And they weren’t gonna stop until they found them.

Katelyn Mannion

The team, who often help rescue abandoned animals around Fermanagh, Ireland, jumped into action as soon as they got a tip about the dogs. The search lasted three days, leading them through dense woods and farmland. By day three, the team worried that the dogs might never be spotted. “We were feeling a little deflated as we couldn’t get close to them, and we just wanted to bring them to safety,” Mannion told The Dodo. Finally, they found the sisters cowering in a local farmer’s shed. At long last, the dogs were in sight. “It was a very intense, overwhelming feeling of pure joy and excitement,” Mannion said. “We were still very concerned for their well-being, but we were just so thrilled to have them in a secured area. There were definitely a few tears.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend

Facebook/Pets Lost And Found Fermanagh

Rescuers named the dogs Thora and Levina and immediately got started rehabilitating the sisters. Lost Paws NI offered to pay for veterinary care, and Little China Dog Rescue offered a rescue space. The team was thrilled that both organizations were so quick to offer help. “This took so much pressure off us, and we could just really enjoy our time with them,” Mannion said. “It was almost euphoric!”

Katelyn Mannion

Soon, the dogs began to look at humans in a new light. “Once they were caught and given the suitable medication and treatment they needed, they started to show their own personalities a bit more,” Mannion said. “They went from running away from people to asking for more cuddles.”

Katelyn Mannion