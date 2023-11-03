Rescuers Are Heartbroken To See A Sweet Face Tied Up Behind Cemetery

All alone, a speckled dog named Magnolia barked desperately from where she was tied behind a cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. The frightened dog needed someone to notice her. Luckily, her calls for help soon reached the ears of Beaumont Animal Care staff, who dashed into the woods behind the cemetery, following the noise.

“Staff here at the shelter were so heartbroken finding her tied to a tree with no shelter or water,” Rachel Bush, Beaumont Animal Care veterinary technician and kennel supervisor, told The Dodo. “Magnolia’s barks had become raspy from crying for help all night.”

At first, Magnolia was wary of her rescuers. How could she trust people when someone had just tied her to a tree and left her there? Animal care staff were patient with the nervous pup. Soon, Magnolia understood that they were there to help.

“With some coaxing from our staff and talking to her in a calm voice, she quickly realized we were not there to hurt her,” Bush said.