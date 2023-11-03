Rescuers Are Heartbroken To See A Sweet Face Tied Up Behind Cemetery

“[Her] barks had become raspy from crying for help all night” 😔

By Maeve Dunigan

Published on 11/3/2023 at 11:14 AM

All alone, a speckled dog named Magnolia barked desperately from where she was tied behind a cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. The frightened dog needed someone to notice her. Luckily, her calls for help soon reached the ears of Beaumont Animal Care staff, who dashed into the woods behind the cemetery, following the noise.

“Staff here at the shelter were so heartbroken finding her tied to a tree with no shelter or water,” Rachel Bush, Beaumont Animal Care veterinary technician and kennel supervisor, told The Dodo. “Magnolia’s barks had become raspy from crying for help all night.”

At first, Magnolia was wary of her rescuers. How could she trust people when someone had just tied her to a tree and left her there? Animal care staff were patient with the nervous pup. Soon, Magnolia understood that they were there to help.

“With some coaxing from our staff and talking to her in a calm voice, she quickly realized we were not there to hurt her,” Bush said.

Safe at the shelter, Magnolia could finally relax. No longer on her own, she delighted in making lots of friends.

“Magnolia has her new routine here at the shelter, greeting everyone as they pass by,” Bush said. “She enjoys the company of her kennel mate here at the shelter and play time in the yard.”

Bush is hopeful that Magnolia will find her permanent family one day soon, a family with lots of love to give, and ideally, lots of comfy furniture for laid-back Magnolia to relax on.

“Magnolia would love to have another pup to be buddies with in her future home,” Bush said. “She is not a super active girl, so a comfy couch would be perfect for her.”

If you're interested in adopting Magnolia, visit the Beaumont Animal Care website for adoption details. To help other dogs like Magnolia, make a donation to Beaumont Animal Care.

