Rescuer Stops Short When They See A Strange Animal Waddling Into The Road

Recently, a Good Samaritan in Hewlett Harbor, New York, noticed something strange — there appeared to be a duck-like animal struggling on the side of the road. The passerby immediately flagged down a security officer who happened to be passing by. Concerned for the animal, the officer contained her in a cardboard box. Then he called local wildlife rehabilitator and rescuer Karenlynn Stracher for help.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

“When the officer first found me, he told me that he had found an injured duckling,” Stracher told The Dodo. “I told him that it would be very unusual to have a duckling this time of year.” Stracher carefully lifted the box and finally saw the little animal. She wasn’t a duckling — she was a young pied-billed grebe.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

According to the National Audubon Society, pied-billed grebes are waterbirds who are usually found in temperate parts of North America. “They’re not common in this area. They’re much more common on the West Coast,” Stracher told the officer in a video taken at the scene. “But they do end up here. You see them on occasion.”

With care, Stracher began to examine the grebe. She was pleased to find that the bird didn’t have any obvious signs of injury, but she decided to take her home for a full assessment. “It was clear she was nervous, but she was not panicking or struggling at all,” Stracher said. Back home, Stracher placed the grebe in a bathtub and quickly realized what was wrong. The bird’s feathers weren’t waterproofed. Since grebes spend their entire lives in the water, waterproofing is crucial to their survival. This one likely hadn’t waterproofed due to parasites, malnutrition, gland issues, stress or another common cause.

Karenlynn Stracher