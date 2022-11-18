Rescuer Spots Pleading Face Peeking Out From Rusty Hole

As she trekked across the dusty paths of rural Romania, a local dog rescuer kept a keen eye, looking for anyone who might be in trouble. Suddenly, she saw him. Just barely noticeable, peeking out from where he’d taken shelter in a rusty conveyor belt — a small puppy.

Stooping down to get a better look, the rescuer noticed the dog’s sweet brown eyes, which seemed to be pleading for help. When she extended her hand, the friendly dog happily began planting little kisses into her palm.

You can watch the moment the rescuer spotted the puppy here:



Without a second thought, the rescuer scooped up the puppy, later named Chance, and took him to the safety of a local shelter managed by Annie’s Trust For Dogs. At first, Chance didn’t know what to make of his new surroundings. It took him some time to adjust. Eventually, Chance grew fond of a volunteer named Roxy. He started to understand that the shelter was a safe place, and as he relaxed, his personality began to shine through. “He was terrified at first and was physically shaking,” a representative from Annie’s Trust For Dogs told The Dodo. “After spending time getting to know Roxy and realizing she was feeding and caring for him, he is coming out of his shell.”

Chance is now enjoying life at the shelter, where he gets to play with other dogs and never has to worry about being alone.

When he’s a bit older, Chance will leave the shelter and head to the United Kingdom, where he’ll get to find his forever home. Soon, this puppy, who once resided in an abandoned piece of machinery, will have a warm, loving home to call his own.