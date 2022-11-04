Rescuer Races Against Time To Save Bird Tangled In Live Electrical Wire

As dusk began to fall last month, a homeowner in New York heard an odd noise coming from their roof. Tangled in the electrical wire connected to the house was a tiny bird, flapping with all her might to free herself.

Facebook/Strong Island Animal Rescue League

The homeowner knew it would be tough to find someone willing to help the bird and deal with the dangerous live electrical wires. Then they remembered experienced local animal rescuer Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue League. “Nobody was willing to come get the bird out, due to the fact that there was power going through those wires,” Floridia told The Dodo. “Nobody would touch the situation — literally.”

Facebook/Strong Island Animal Rescue League

Floridia was eager to start the rescue, as he feared the bird wouldn’t be able to hold on much longer. “I knew that the bird would be too stressed and would not survive the night,” Floridia said. “I had to act fast.”

Facebook/Strong Island Animal Rescue League

Floridia climbed a ladder and then carefully began untangling the bird, making sure to only touch the wires that the bird was touching. It was only a few minutes before the little starling was free, relaxing into the safety of Floridia’s palm.

Facebook/Strong Island Animal Rescue League

Strong Island Animal Rescue League posted a video of the rescue here:

After the rescue, Floridia drove the bird to Sweetbriar Nature Center, where she received necessary care and began her rehabilitation process. Once the bird is strong enough, she’ll be released safely into the wild. Thanks to Floridia’s quick thinking, this little bird will be back to the skies in no time.