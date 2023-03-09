Rescuer Finds Snake Coiled Inside Shoe and Is Surprised By How Big He Is

Unbeknownst to the snake , the surprised homeowners weren’t pleased that the reptile had settled into his new shelter. The copperhead was likely just getting cozy when an experienced snake handler from Hodgsons Snakes Rescue and Removal arrived at the scene to transport him to safety.

Slithering through a front door and into a sneaker, an Australian copperhead snake thought he'd found the perfect hiding spot.

Though the snake handler has seen lots of big snakes in tight places in his line of work, he was nevertheless fascinated when the huge guy finally revealed his entire form.

“Who would have thought a [5-foot] copperhead would have fit in [a 1-foot] shoe,” the handler wrote in a Facebook post.

The snake specialist carefully maneuvered the snake out of the shoe and into a trapping bag. It was an easy job, as the snake remained very calm. Copperheads prefer to avoid humans and tend not to bite when threatened. However, their powerful venom can be fatal without treatment.

“I just picked up the shoe and gave him a few light pokes until he came out on his own and fell in the bag,” the snake handler told The Dodo.