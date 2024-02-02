Rescuer Answers Call About Injured Raccoon, Then Realizes What’s Really Going On

Earlier this year, Long Island wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher received a call about an injured raccoon wandering across neighborhood roads and lawns. Concerned for the animal, Stracher headed to the scene.

Karenlynn Stracher

Since the raccoon was on someone’s property, Stracher rang the doorbell and asked if she could look around. The homeowner knew exactly who Stracher was talking about. The raccoon’s name was Emeril, the homeowner said, and she’d seen him on and off the property for years. He wasn’t sick, necessarily, she said, just elderly. The rescuer was stunned. According to Stracher, the majority of animals born in the wild do not survive their first year. Raccoons who do make it through their first year have an average lifespan of only 2 to 3 years. Emeril, however, is much older.

Karenlynn Stracher

“From his appearance, it appears he is well into double digits, age-wise,” Stracher told The Dodo. “He has exponentially defied the odds.” Though he’s not sick, Emeril is arthritic and has cataracts due to his old age. Stracher continued to check in on Emeril, anxious about his well-being. Meanwhile, she began receiving more calls from community members who’d spotted Emeril and were worried he was hurt. It was no wonder these callers were confused — many of them had never seen an older raccoon before.

“Each time, I would reassure the caller that he was healthy and well cared for, just very old,” Stracher said. “One of those callers, however, told me [Emeril] was a few blocks away from where he lives, in a parking lot just off a busy main road.” This time, Stracher contained Emeril in a carrier so that he didn’t wander into traffic. Soon, Stracher and other community members agreed that it was best for Emeril to live out his golden years in a contained yard, safe with an animal lover who’s guided by Stracher’s expert help.

Karenlynn Stracher