Rescuer Answers Call About Injured Raccoon, Then Realizes What’s Really Going On
“He has exponentially defied the odds.”
Earlier this year, Long Island wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher received a call about an injured raccoon wandering across neighborhood roads and lawns.
Concerned for the animal, Stracher headed to the scene.
Since the raccoon was on someone’s property, Stracher rang the doorbell and asked if she could look around. The homeowner knew exactly who Stracher was talking about. The raccoon’s name was Emeril, the homeowner said, and she’d seen him on and off the property for years. He wasn’t sick, necessarily, she said, just elderly.
The rescuer was stunned. According to Stracher, the majority of animals born in the wild do not survive their first year. Raccoons who do make it through their first year have an average lifespan of only 2 to 3 years. Emeril, however, is much older.
“From his appearance, it appears he is well into double digits, age-wise,” Stracher told The Dodo. “He has exponentially defied the odds.”
Though he’s not sick, Emeril is arthritic and has cataracts due to his old age. Stracher continued to check in on Emeril, anxious about his well-being. Meanwhile, she began receiving more calls from community members who’d spotted Emeril and were worried he was hurt. It was no wonder these callers were confused — many of them had never seen an older raccoon before.
“Each time, I would reassure the caller that he was healthy and well cared for, just very old,” Stracher said. “One of those callers, however, told me [Emeril] was a few blocks away from where he lives, in a parking lot just off a busy main road.”
This time, Stracher contained Emeril in a carrier so that he didn’t wander into traffic. Soon, Stracher and other community members agreed that it was best for Emeril to live out his golden years in a contained yard, safe with an animal lover who’s guided by Stracher’s expert help.
Later, Stracher went to check in on Emeril. Peeking into his den, Stracher was pleased to find the old man living his best life. Plus, it was clear he had the vivacity of a much younger raccoon.
“It was the middle of the day, and he was fast asleep in his home,” Stracher said. “He was not very happy to be disturbed. He let out a mighty growl and moved much faster than I expected an old man to do. The homeowner and I were happy to see him so feisty and protective! Wouldn’t you be, too, if somebody startled you in the middle of the night?”