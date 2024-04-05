Rescued Swan Squawks With Joy As She Reunites With The Love Of Her Life

Swans mate for life. So rescuers try to avoid, as much as possible, separating a bonded pair.

But when a female swan from Dublin got very sick, rescuers had no choice but to remove her from her pond and take her to the vet. Her male partner was left behind.

“[She] was lethargic and not moving a whole lot,” Shane Lawlor of the DSPCA in Dublin, Ireland, told The Dodo. “So we brought her in and got her to the vet, and they just nursed her back to health and put her on a healthy diet. I think she was on fluids for a little while because she was quite dehydrated.”

While the female swan got help, her mate struggled in her absence.