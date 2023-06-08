Rescued Pig Meets His Cat Brother And Instantly Falls In Love

Sparky, a 2-year-old rescue pig, has a warrior's spirit. After Tiffany Paltauf, founder of Sleepy Pig Farm, saved him from a garage as a baby, the resilient little guy overcame a terrible case of parasites and mange. When it came to his health, Sparky refused to go down without a fight. But, at his heart, Sparky’s full of love. Soon after his rescue, he made an unlikely best friend at Sleepy Pig Farm — an orange tabby cat. Now, the two animals spend every day cuddling and soaking up the sun.

You can see Sparky's triumphant smile here:

When Sparky first arrived at Sleepy Pig Farm, the tiny, sick piglet didn’t have much energy and hardly made any noise. As he got better, his demeanor changed. Sparky’s personality quickly blossomed, and so did his curiosity. With his newfound energy, the tiny piglet set out to meet other Sleepy Pig residents.

From sheep to chickens, Sparky happily greeted all of his new siblings. He loved finding new friends to play with, but, Sparky mostly sought out cuddle buddies. One of his usual nap partners, Ziggy, is a turkey who also can’t get enough of Sparky.

Sparky loves getting snuggles wherever he can get them, but he has one preferred cuddle buddy over everyone: his cat brother, Dexter. Sparky’s early days at the sanctuary were spent mostly inside Paltauf’s house, recovering from his illnesses. At the time, the little pig couldn’t interact much with the world around him, but that didn’t stop Dexter from investigating his new sibling.

Ever so loyal, Dexter stayed close by Sparky’s side as he healed. Then, one day, Sparky got to meet his orange, fluffy guardian, and his world changed for the better. “Dexter and Sparky are officially best friends, and my heart is so full,” Paltauf wrote on Facebook.

Sparky and Dexter have been inseparable since their first encounter. When they’re not rolling around on the kitchen floor together after breakfast, you can usually find them fast asleep, one tucked underneath the other. And even when it seems like one might not be so comfortable in their sleeping arrangement, there’s always a sign that they’re as happy as can be. “Dexter clearly is enjoying this since his tail is wagging,” Paltauf wrote on Instagram. “I just love how much the two of them adore each other.”

Sparky’s life on the farm has been an exciting adventure so far, and it’s only getting better. With a loving family by his side, the little pig is now happier than ever. And after a long day of being one of Sleepy Pig Farm’s cutest residents, Sparky knows just the place to lay his head at night: right on top of his best friend, Dexter.