Pangolin Enjoys Mud Bath After Leaving All Of Her Problems Behind Her

This is Ditsi — an adorable little pangolin who was rescued from the clutches of poachers last year in South Africa. You might not be able to tell from looking at her, what with her tough armor of rigid scales, but Ditsi’s got a real soft spot for one thing in particular. Ditsi loves mud baths.

After being saved from the illegal wildlife trade as a young pangolin pup, Detsi was nursed back to health by rescuers at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. From there, when she’d finally gained her strength, she was transferred to the Manyoni Private Game Reserve for a “soft release” back into the wild.

Since then, Ditsi's rehabilitation has been closely monitored by the Zululand Conservation Trust to ensure she’ll be able to thrive on her own one day. Along the way, however, her caretakers discovered something else about her: She simply adores getting down and dirty. Here’s video of Ditsi in action:

Despite her troubled past, Ditsi is clearly loving life and, with any luck, her future will be a bright one. Sadly, however, not all pangolins have been so fortunate.

Ditsi's species is among the most trafficked mammals on the planet. Every year, as many as 2.7 million pangolins are taken from the wild to be sold as part of the illegal wildlife trade. Ditsi was one of the lucky ones to have been saved, but countless others await.